Southern Tier Police Week 2022 honors officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier Police Week 2022 begins Friday.

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association annually hosts a week of activities centered around remembering and honoring fallen law enforcement officers from the Southern Tier.

Vice President of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association Joshua Nytch said the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association started 30 years ago.

“It’s morphed over the years to become a group of active and retired law enforcement officers that meet with the sole purpose of remembering and honoring those who have given their lives in the line of duty,” Nytch said.

Nytch said the overall theme of the event is honoring those officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It’s a good chance for us to always remember those that have made the sacrifice,” Nytch said. “This community is great for rallying around when something bad happens, we all remember DW Smith and Christopher Skinner it’s easy to forget those things so our organization really strives to make sure we remember that and honor those long after they’re gone.”

Below is a list of Police Week 2022 events:

April 29 -- Police vs. Police Memorial Hockey game at 7 p.m. at the Icehouse Ice Rink.

May 1 -- Non-denomination church service at 3 p.m. at Central Baptist Church at 1606 Route 12 in Binghamton.

May 2 -- Flag raising service and Memorial at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Sheriff David Harder at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

May 3 -- Memorial Breakfast at 9 a.m. with guest speaker Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss at Pheasant Hills Country Club at 2771 Waits Rd. in Owego.

May 7 -- Police Displays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Target parking lot in Vestal.

The only event that has an admission cost is the memorial breakfast on Tuesday. The charge is $15 it’s at 9 a.m. at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego.

All other events are free to the public.