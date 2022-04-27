Advertisement

Vehicle struck by bullets, man charged with attempted murder in Johnson City

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department announced Wednesday that it arrested a man for attempted murder on April 24.

The police department said officers responded to a shooting incident on Diment Street around 8 a.m. The department noted that officers found an occupied vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Police said amid the investigation, 30-year-old Denzel Duncan of Johnson City, was determined to be a suspect. They said Duncan fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives recovered 9mm shell casings and “other evidence” from the scene, police said. Authorities were able to obtain a search warrant based on evidence for Duncan’s residence. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered, police said.

Police charged Duncan with the following:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony
  • Two counts of Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felonies
  • Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, a class B felony

As of 2:40 p.m., Duncan is being held at the Johnson City Police Department awaiting his arraignment.

Authorities said Duncan and the intended victim knew each other and the incident was not a random act.

Kim & Tim Myers to receive Broome County Distinguished Citizens Award
