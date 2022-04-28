Advertisement

$25,000 reward now offered for info that leads to arrest in deadly shooting of girl, 12

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in connection to the shooting and killing of a 12-year-old girl to $25,000.

On Monday, that reward was $19,500. The initial reward was $10,000, which was first offered on April 22, just one day after Aliza Spencer was shot in the chest on Bigelow Street while walking with her family. She later died at a hospital.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the $25,000 reward Thursday morning on Twitter. He also announced that New York State Police was assisting Binghamton Police with its investigation.

Spencer was a sixth-grade student at East Middle School.

A memorial for Spencer was made on the corner of Chamberlain and Bigelow streets in the city.

