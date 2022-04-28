Advertisement

Animals killed in mobile home fire in Windsor

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Apr. 28, 2022
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Multiple animals were killed in a mobile home fire at 167 Dickinson Rd. in Windsor, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the mobile home was home to a family of five. The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family. The mobile home has been totally destroyed by the flames.

There were no injuries to any people, the sheriff’s office said.

The Windsor, 5 Mile Point, Conklin and Harpursville fire departments responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

