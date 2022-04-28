Another Windy Day

RED FLAG WARNING for Bradford, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 11 AM until 10 PM Thursday.

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. Windy, cold. High 46 (44-48) Wind NW 15-25 G35 mph

With a gusty northwest wind, there will be an elevated risk of rapidly spreading fires. Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the 40s. With clear skies Thursday night, lows will be sub-freezing.

We’ll see a slow warming trend Friday and into the weekend. This warming trend will continue into the new work week. A front will give us showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

We’ll keep mild/seasonable temperatures in the forecast Wednesday along with a slight chance of showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.