Another Windy Day

Elevated Fire Risk
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RED FLAG WARNING for Bradford, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 11 AM until 10 PM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. Windy, cold. High 46 (44-48) Wind NW 15-25 G35 mph

With a gusty northwest wind, there will be an elevated risk of rapidly spreading fires. Unseasonably cold Thursday with highs in the 40s. With clear skies Thursday night, lows will be sub-freezing.

We’ll see a slow warming trend Friday and into the weekend. This warming trend will continue into the new work week. A front will give us showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

We’ll keep mild/seasonable temperatures in the forecast Wednesday along with a slight chance of showers.

