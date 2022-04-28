The Binghamton Theater Organ Society presents ‘SPEEDY’ at the Forum Theatre

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Enjoy a silent film at the Broome County Forum Theatre presented by the Binghamton Theater Organ Society.

Binghamton Theater Organ Society (BTOS) Vice President Nancy Wildoner said the goal of the society is to preserve, promote and present the Theater Organs of the Southern Tier.

“The Binghamton Theater Organ Society which is run by all volunteers is a nonprofit and we’re looking out for the organ that’s installed at the Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton and making sure it’s in proper working order and we like to present it and showcase it bout four times a year,” Wildoner said.

Wildoner said BTOS promotes the publicly-owned four manual Robert Morton Organ installed in the Forum through concerts and classic silent films.

“The instrument is just a fantastic Robert Morton Theater Organ with four manuals and pedals and everyone who plays it loves playing it,” Wildoner said. “We want to keep it in great working condition and we do that by selling tickets to the concerts and letting people come to the movies and enjoy hearing the music that goes along with the films.”

Wildoner said Master Theatre Organist Dennis James creates era-appropriate organ music to accompany silent films from the early 1900′s.

“I preserve the past and give it a continuity I do exactly the way it was back in the 1920′s when the movies were silent and the music had to be provided live and that’s what I do,” Theatre Organist Dennis James said. “I play the theatre pipe organ and when the lights go down and you see the image and you hear the score the way I play it it’s like time travel.”

James said the film SPEEDY from 1928, stars one of the biggest comic actors of the time Harold Lloyd.

“This film is SPEEDY his farewell to the silent screen,” James said. “It was made mostly on location in New York City and it’s almost a travelogue of going to the city the way it was back in the 1920′s and the story is an adventure of the change over from horse drawn trolleys to motorized trolleys back in that time.”

James said this silent film is presented in classic Harold Lloyd fashion.

“It has a wonderful chase scene and also the main character is a baseball fan and so being Harold Lloyd he has Babe Ruth playing himself and Babe Ruth is still a famous name in sports he’s like the legendary baseball player and there you get to really know him as a personality.”

SPEEDY, starring Harold Lloyd, with accompaniment by Dennis James will be presented by the Binghamton Theater Organ Society May 1.

The film will begin at 2 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for veterans, $5 for students and children under 8 are free.

Tickets are available online or at the door.

Popcorn and drinks will be sold.