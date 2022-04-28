Advertisement

High pressure for days!

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 23-32

Friday: Sunny. High: 48-53

Friday Night: Clear and still cold. Low: 26-32

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is settling in for a few days and we have a really quiet stretch of weather on the way! Nights will be cold, and daytime highs will be a bit below average until Sunday, but at least there are no severe weather concerns!

Lows tonight drop into the 20s and low 30s. Friday remains breezy with some gusts possibly near 30mph again. Bright sun stays with us all day Friday.

CHILLY MORNING!
WINDS STAY BUSY FRIDAY
Saturday looks gorgeous, too, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Clouds increase Sunday and we should stay dry through most of the day. Late and overnight some showers sneak back in.

The pattern turns more unsettled early to mid next week with a daily chance of some rain Monday through Wednesday.

