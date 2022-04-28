Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for attempted burglary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Corey J. Carney, 29, of Conklin was sentenced to serve seven years in prison for attempted burglary this week.

Carney pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said on Oct. 14, 2021, Carney unlawfully entered an apartment on Louisa Street in Binghamton with two other males and attempted to steal property. One of the males had “what appeared to be a handgun " the district attorney’s office said.

Binghamton Police arrested Carney shortly afterward but they did not recover a handgun.

Carney is also facing five years of post-release supervision.