UHS Breaks Ground on ‘Wilson Project’ Hospital Expansion

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Shovels hit the ground, and dirt was moved today as local politicians and hospital administration from UHS gathered for the groundbreaking of the ‘Wilson Project’. According to President and CEO of UHS, the multi-year construction project is one of their largest undertakings as well as their first expansion in over 30 years.

At the ceremony, Carrigg said the project will develop a clinical tower in front of the existing structure which will include a new main entrance (facing Main Street), a new emergency department, surgical support area, and a new rooftop helipad. This is in addition to 120 of new patient rooms.

Carrigg said this addition will add over 180,000 square space to the medical center. He said he is ecstatic to see the project take form.

“...the end result will be more than just a magnificent building, and it will be magnificent but most importantly a great place to provide and receive care”.

Mayor of the Village of Johnson City, Marty Meaney was a guest speaker at the ceremony. For him, this hospital has been a place of work for many of his family members including himself.

“UHS is The fabric of our community, I’m excited that you HS has decided to build a new facility in Johnson City, Wilson hospital has played a very important role in my families life”. said Meaney

In addition to the project, the UHS Foundation announced they will be launching a $10M capital campaign to help support the work being done. As of Thursday, the foundation said it has already raised over $6M of their goal.

For more information on the ‘Wilson Project’ you can visit their website here.

