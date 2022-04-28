You Ask, We Answer: Answering your COVID questions

(WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News caught up with Kylie Holochak from the Tioga County Health Department to answer many different questions regarding Covid-19.

Holochak says that with the federal transportation mask mandate now over, it’s now turned to personal responsibility when it comes to deciding when to wear masks on public transportation.

“If you’re more comfortable wearing a mask then you should be doing that, obviously if you’re more vulnerable or susceptible to severe infection from Covid-19 then again it’s probably going to be a good idea for you to wear a mask,” Holochak said.

For residents concerned about catching the virus and developing severe symptoms, there are now more weapons to stay healthy.

“There are some treatment options on the market [remdesivir and paxlovid], there are two antiviral medications now that are available,” Holochak said. “And certainly if you are having more severe symptoms go to the hospital.”

According to the CDC’s website, there are three main ways to contract the virus;

Breathing in air when close to an infected person who is exhaling small droplets and particles that contain the virus.

Having these small droplets and particles that contain the virus land on the eyes, nose, or mouth, especially through splashes and sprays like a cough or sneeze.

Touching eyes, nose, or mouth with hands that have the virus on them.

“We’re still recommending people wash their hands frequently, disinfect frequently touched objects, wipe down tables and disinfecting them, disinfecting other objects like door handles that other people might be touching and disinfecting cell phones things like that is still going to be a good idea to do things like that.”

There is also now another booster shot option that is available only for a select group of people.

“At this point, you can get a second booster shot if you’re over the age of 50, if you’re immunocompromized or if you got two doses of the J&J.”

