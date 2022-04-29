Binghamton Students Create Pieces for ‘Art for Ukraine’ Fundraiser

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If one were to walk by the Cooperative Gallery 213 on State Street, they would see a full display of support for Ukraine.

A flag representing the country is draped over the entrance and a wall with the same color scheme is open for the public to sign their names to the left of that.

However, if you walk through the front entrance, there is more inside, the support expressed through the medium of art: in all forms. Some are made by community members, and others by local students.

“Many of those students are Ukrainian themselves, and they have their families they have friends and families in Ukraine, so this is something that has been an emotional time for them and a very stressful time for them,” said Caitlin Callanan, an educator with an after school program through the Cornell Cooperative Extension known as “RootEd.” The program is an example of the partnership between the organization and the Binghamton City School District, as the two art pieces featured in the show are from Theodore Roosevelt Elementary.

Callanan said the program reaches students from the second grade until fifth grade. According to the teacher, the art project is helping the younger generation learn about expressing their emotions.

“This creation of this art exhibit has I think really been a great creative outlet for them to feel some autonomy and feeling that they could really be doing something to help so they’re really excited to put this together and to know that they are really able to make a difference,” she said.

The group worked on creating origami doves cranes and cranes, which according to Callanan represent peace and prosperity. A group of second graders was able to provide their messages on Popsicle sticks painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“Which I think it’s just a beautiful thing for children to understand that there is hope and that is something that we are striving for and that is peace what they want and they’re able to communicate that,” said Callanan.

The ‘Art for Ukraine’ Art Show will be hosted at Cooperative Gallery 213 on State Street in Binghamton on April 29th +30th:

Friday: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

For more information on the show, you can click here.