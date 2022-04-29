The Colonial, Dos Rios, part of vote to be closed

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A vote was held to close The Colonial Bar & Restaurant months after accusations of sexual misconduct at the establishment formulated on social media, according to a prepared statement by Herald P.R.

Dos Rios, its sister restaurant, was part of that vote, the public relations agency noted. The agency said The Stone Fox, another sister restaurant, will remain open.

The agency represents Yaron Kweller, one of the owners of The Colonial and its sister restaurants. The full statement given to 12 News is posted below:

“Yaron Kweller, a current partner in the restaurants, was not directly involved in the operations since December. At a Partners meeting this week, he did vote in favor of shutting down the restaurants as it became clear they were no longer financially solvent and did not have funds to cover payroll. A capital contribution was made to make sure all employees were paid. Again the story being told is not true. He maintains full innocence. He looks forward to the day the true facts come out in court.”

On Tuesday evening, a photographer for 12 News noticed cases of beer were being taken from the restaurant and into a pickup truck.

A person loads cases of beer from The Colonial into the back of a pickup truck on the evening of April 26. (WBNG 12 News)

On March 31, the Broome County District Attorney announced two owners of the restaurants, Jordan Rindgen and Yaron Kweller, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Rindgen was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, two counts of criminal facilitation in the fourth degree and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

Yaron Kweller was charged rape in the first degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Yaron’s bother, Leor Kweller, was also charged in connection to the sexual misconduct accusations. He pleaded not guilty to rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. His charges and his plea were announced on March 31 by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office alongside Rindgen’s and his brother’s.

Leor Kweller, a Brooklyn native, was not part of The Colonial’s ownership group.

Rindgen and the Kwellers were arrested in late February by the Binghamton Police Department in connection to, what police have only referred to as an incident, at 141 Washington St. in November 2021. That location is just around the corner from The Colonial, which is on Court Street.

Accusations of sexual misconduct occurring at The Colonial began circulating on social media in December 2021. At the time, the Colonial, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox closed temporarily.