Do you have unused or unwanted medications you need to get rid of? Dispose of them at Drug Take Back Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department & Prevention Coalition is hosting a Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

Public Health Educator Kristin Russell said there will be a DEA drug take-back site at the Broome County Health Department.

“We’re here to take any unused, expired, unwanted medications in any type of form: pills, liquids or patches,” Russell said.

Russell said new, for 2022 they’ll also be collecting syringes, sharps, needles and vape cartridges.

Drug-Free Communities Coordinator Maria Fabrizi said Deterra Drug Deactivation Bags and Medication Lock Boxes will be available.

“The deactivation bags do just that if you have medications at home and you can’t get to a dropbox location you can use the bag, put your medications in there, a chemical reaction takes place and it deactivates your medications and after you can put that right in the garbage can,” Fabrizi said. “The medication lockboxes provide an opportunity to lock up medications in your home.”

Fabrizi said it’s important to monitor the medications in your home.

“We really ask you to monitor those, keep them in a safe place, maybe up high or out of reach or in a locked container so children and pets can’t get them,” Fabrizi said. “Unintentional poisonings happen regularly because of medications in the home.”

Russell said more than 15 different community organizations will be tabling to showcase their resources and support.

“It ranges from veteran services to Office of Aging we will also have the Prevention Coalition and BC Safe,” Russell said. “We will also have some ice cream from Humdingers if anyone is interested.”

Fabrizi said Narcan training will also be provided.

Drug Take Back Day is April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broome County Health Department on Front Street in Binghamton.

This event will take place rain or shine.