Gorgeous start to the weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 24-32

Saturday: Sunny. High: 54-60

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is settling in for a few days and we have a really quiet stretch of weather on the way! Nights will be cold, and daytime highs will be a bit below average until Sunday, but at least there are no severe weather concerns!

Lows tonight, again, drop into the 20s and low 30s. Saturday looks gorgeous, too, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Some sun is expected early in the day Sunday, but clouds increase through the day and we should stay dry through most of the day. Late and overnight some showers sneak back in.

UNSEASONABLY COLD
UNSEASONABLY COLD

The pattern turns more unsettled early to mid next week with a daily chance of some rain Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures look to stay in the 60s.

