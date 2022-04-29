Offroad vehicle stolen from Mirabito Stadium, Rumble Ponies offering reward

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies need help looking for a stolen offroad vehicle

The Rumble Ponies tweeted Friday morning that their 2022 CF Moto ZForce 950 side by side was taken from Mirabito Stadium Thursday night.

🚨 This 2022 CF Moto ZForce 950 side by side was stolen from Mirabito Stadium last night. We will offer rewards such as season tickets and/or team swag to any info that leads to its recovery.



Please call the Binghamton Police Department at (607) 723-5321 with any information. pic.twitter.com/ZpMpAsMMiM — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) April 29, 2022

The team said it will offer reards including team swag and season tickets for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-723-5321