Offroad vehicle stolen from Mirabito Stadium, Rumble Ponies offering reward

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies said this offroad vehicle was stolen from Mirabito Stadium Thursday night.(Binghamton Rumble Ponies)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies need help looking for a stolen offroad vehicle

The Rumble Ponies tweeted Friday morning that their 2022 CF Moto ZForce 950 side by side was taken from Mirabito Stadium Thursday night.

The team said it will offer reards including team swag and season tickets for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-723-5321

