Pet of the Week: Meet Miguel!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Miguel from the Broome County Humane Society!

Miguel is a 3-year-old neutered male. Miguel loves going for runs, hikes, adventures and walks. He does well with cats, kids, and other dogs. Miguel would do best with an active family!

Broome County Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said there is an upcoming vaccine clinic.

“Our clinic will be May 3 and you’ll be able to get both distemper as well as rabies vaccines,” Hubik said.

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Kano on the Broome County Humane Society website, he may have already been adopted.

