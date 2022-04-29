Windy and cold again

RED FLAG WARNING for Bradford, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties from 9 AM until 10 PM Friday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, windy. High 52 (48-54) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

It’s going to be windy again today with a stationary low over Nova Scotia, and a high over the Great Lakes. Even though it will be windy, we’ll see a slow warming trend Friday and into the weekend.

More seasonable Saturday and Sunday. As a warm front approaches, we’ll have the slight chance of showers Sunday evening.

The warming trend will continue into the new work week, but so will the chance of showers. A series of fronts will give us showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday with seasonable temperatures.

We’ll keep mild/seasonable temperatures in the forecast Wednesday along with a slight chance of showers.

