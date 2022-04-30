Binghamton University students participate in Relay for Life, raising money for cancer research and programs

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Students at Binghamton University came together in a special Relay for Life ceremony Friday, April 29 to honor the lives impacted by cancer.

The students were joined by both cancer survivors and caregivers to walk around the Relay for Life track and show their support. Executive Director of the event, Ariella Levy, said this is the first time the university is hosting the event since 2019.

“We’re so excited and the turnout has been really good,” said Levy. “Everything we’re doing, all of the money goes towards the American Cancer Society and all of their amazing programs for cancer patients.”

Vice President of the American Cancer Society on campus, Adam Elfadel, said previously the university raised about $26,000. However, he said this year that amount has almost been doubled.

“This year, the event is not even over with and we’re at $47,000,” Elfadel said. “So, this is the best year ever since I’ve been here. I’m super excited.”

A special ‘Luminaria Ceremony’ was also held, dedicated to cancer survivors and remembering those that have lost their lives to this disease.

More information about the event and how much Binghamton University raised can be found here.