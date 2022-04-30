Advertisement

Binghamton University students participate in Relay for Life, raising money for cancer research and programs

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Students at Binghamton University came together in a special Relay for Life ceremony Friday, April 29 to honor the lives impacted by cancer.

The students were joined by both cancer survivors and caregivers to walk around the Relay for Life track and show their support. Executive Director of the event, Ariella Levy, said this is the first time the university is hosting the event since 2019.

“We’re so excited and the turnout has been really good,” said Levy. “Everything we’re doing, all of the money goes towards the American Cancer Society and all of their amazing programs for cancer patients.”

Vice President of the American Cancer Society on campus, Adam Elfadel, said previously the university raised about $26,000. However, he said this year that amount has almost been doubled.

“This year, the event is not even over with and we’re at $47,000,” Elfadel said. “So, this is the best year ever since I’ve been here. I’m super excited.”

A special ‘Luminaria Ceremony’ was also held, dedicated to cancer survivors and remembering those that have lost their lives to this disease.

More information about the event and how much Binghamton University raised can be found here.

Most Read

The Colonial, Dos Rios, part of vote to be closed
Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces
Animals killed in mobile home fire in Windsor
$25,000 reward now offered for info that leads to arrest in deadly shooting of girl, 12
Crews respond to fire at Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton

Latest News

Community members and students attend the April 29 BU baseball game, which also marked the...
Anonymous donor funds new baseball stadium for Binghamton University, SUNY school holds grand opening
Former Union-Endicott standout Josh Greenwood hosts NFL Draft party as he prepares for professional
Rumble Ponies snap losing streak, beat Seawolves 2-0
Binghamton University students participate in Relay for Life, raising money for cancer research...
Binghamton University students participate in Relay for Life, raising money for cancer research and programs