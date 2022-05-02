A.I.Learners - Building a Future For Children with Disabilities

(WBNG) -- Uber, Handy, Facebook, all have one thing in common. They were started by college students and here in the Southern Tier, A Cornell University student hopes that her new venture becomes successful while helping people.

Adele Smolansky, a Junior at Cornell University, shares how much-being part of a tight-knit family influenced her life and newest venture. “I am really close with my family. Family is always important to me. We always sat down for dinner together. We always talked about what was going on in each other’s lives. So throughout that, my goal in life was to help my family and the people around me.”

So when her sister who suffers from Rett Syndrome, a severe neurological disability had trouble learning math, Adele created a solution.

“While I was learning how to code I started, I tried to create a computer game for her. My coding skills were very, very minimal at the time. So I created a very simple game. But the game was actually very powerful. And it ended up being used in a hospital to help with a specific assistive device eye gaze tracker,” she said.

That experience sparked a passion that landed her at Cornell University where she founded A.I.Learners, an educational website that makes learning math accessible and engaging for students with disabilities through educational computer games and analytics.

“We want to help students with disabilities learn math and really make sure that they have a fair and equal opportunity for education in the classroom,” said Smolansky.

Wanting to grow her venture, Adele applied to compete in the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge, pitching her platform to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning a $50,000 first-place prize. She earned a spot as a finalist. According to Dr. Laura Dunham, Associate Dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas, the competition is part of a larger event.

“E-Fest is three days of workshops and networking and three different competitions. The mission of E -Fest is to support students like Adele to provide them with an opportunity to hone their skills to network and meet mentors, and to raise seed capital.”

And even though Adele hopes to win the $50,000 grand prize, that’s not what she is looking forward to the most.

“I’m really looking forward to the competition, especially because of the network that I will be able to meet there. I’m really inspired by all of the advisors, the judges, the mentors, and the students around me when I go to these competitions,” Smolansky said.