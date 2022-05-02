Advertisement

Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting

By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department made an arrest in an investigation into a shooting at 51 Tremont Ave. on Saturday morning.

Binghamton Police charged 23-year-old Joseph P. Shindyakov with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and assault in the second degree in connection to the shooting that left a male injured.

Police said the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left thigh. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Three shots were fired at the victim, police said. Shindyakov, according to police, was found shortly after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Binghamton Police Detectives at 607-772-7080.

Authorities are still investigating a shooting on Bigelow Street that killed a 12-year-old girl. That shooting occurred on the evening of April 21. Binghamton Police offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in that investigation.

