‘Conklin Con’ returns for 3rd year, expands to indoor venue

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Conklin Con returns for it’s third year expanding to an indoor venue.

Conklin Con is a two-day convention that features tabletop games run by dungeon masters and a Play and Win section of games that attendees can play and have a chance to win at the end of the convention. Conklin Con Volunteer Natalie Shoemaker said the convention is expanding this year.

“We’re expanding because we’ve gotten a little bit bigger, we’re indoors so there’s no weather permitting issues,” Shoemaker said. “We’ll have tabletop, a cosplay parade, prizes, and a craft room where you can learn how to weave chain mail.”

Shoemaker said this years expansion to an indoor venue will feature special programs and activities.

“There’s a little bit of everything and we wanted to make sure that when we were planning this event we wanted to give people a reason to gather a reason to interact with one another and a reason to meet people and have those natural interactions,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said there is a set schedule for the convention.

“We have a general schedule of the main hall opening up and then we also have a craft room tucked away in the corner for the introverts and for people who may want to get away from the crowd for a bit,” Shoemaker said. “We also have a quiet reading room which will be occupied by the School Librarians of the Southern Tier and we’ll have wonderful books available for people to chill and relax.”

Shoemaker said attendees can expect lots of “geekery.”

“You can expect a lot of tabletop games a lot of friendly faces just a lot of people with like-minded interests,” Shoemaker said. “I remember the first time I went to a local convention and I was like, ‘these are my people I can be weird and I can be myself and I can talk about the things that I like and have that explosive enthusiasm and energy and no one will look at me sideways.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress up.

The third annual Conklin Con will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Ice House Sports Complex at 614 River Rd. in Chenango Bridge.

The convention will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Tickets are $10 for a day pass and $16 for a weekend pass. Children 6-years-old and younger are allowed into the event for free.

Tickets are available online.