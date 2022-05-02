Advertisement

‘Conklin Con’ returns for 3rd year, expands to indoor venue

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Conklin Con returns for it’s third year expanding to an indoor venue.

Conklin Con is a two-day convention that features tabletop games run by dungeon masters and a Play and Win section of games that attendees can play and have a chance to win at the end of the convention. Conklin Con Volunteer Natalie Shoemaker said the convention is expanding this year.

“We’re expanding because we’ve gotten a little bit bigger, we’re indoors so there’s no weather permitting issues,” Shoemaker said. “We’ll have tabletop, a cosplay parade, prizes, and a craft room where you can learn how to weave chain mail.”

Shoemaker said this years expansion to an indoor venue will feature special programs and activities.

“There’s a little bit of everything and we wanted to make sure that when we were planning this event we wanted to give people a reason to gather a reason to interact with one another and a reason to meet people and have those natural interactions,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said there is a set schedule for the convention.

“We have a general schedule of the main hall opening up and then we also have a craft room tucked away in the corner for the introverts and for people who may want to get away from the crowd for a bit,” Shoemaker said. “We also have a quiet reading room which will be occupied by the School Librarians of the Southern Tier and we’ll have wonderful books available for people to chill and relax.”

Shoemaker said attendees can expect lots of “geekery.”

“You can expect a lot of tabletop games a lot of friendly faces just a lot of people with like-minded interests,” Shoemaker said. “I remember the first time I went to a local convention and I was like, ‘these are my people I can be weird and I can be myself and I can talk about the things that I like and have that explosive enthusiasm and energy and no one will look at me sideways.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress up.

The third annual Conklin Con will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Ice House Sports Complex at 614 River Rd. in Chenango Bridge.

The convention will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Tickets are $10 for a day pass and $16 for a weekend pass. Children 6-years-old and younger are allowed into the event for free.

Tickets are available online.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead after 2 motorcycle crash on Interstate 88 in Town of Fenton
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Former employee of State Mental Health Office charged after video of child abuse surfaces
The Colonial, Dos Rios, part of vote to be closed
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What to do after a car accident
Do you have unused or unwanted medications you need to get rid of? Dispose of them at Drug Take Back Day
Pet of the Week: Meet Miguel!
Pet of the Week: Meet Miguel!
Dennis James at the Forum Theatre
The Binghamton Theater Organ Society presents ‘SPEEDY’ at the Forum Theatre