Dogs killed in Pennsylvania Avenue fire

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Dogs were killed in a house fire on Pennsylvania Avenue Friday, Binghamton Fire Lt. Gary Lewis confirmed with 12 News Monday morning.

Lt. Lewis said he believed four dogs died. He said there were no injuries to people.

Crews responded to the fire at 139 Pennsylvania Ave. around 3:20 p.m. Friday. Lewis said the fire was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived. He said the wind on Friday had an impact on the spreading of the flames.

The front of the house was destroyed by the blaze.

The Binghamton Fire Department said it is still investigating what caused the fire.

