Finally, some seasonable weather!

MONDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 62 (58-64) Wind S 5-10 mph

Seasonable temperatures will be in the forecast over the next few days, but so will showers. A series of fronts and lows will move through the area giving us clouds and showers. It won’t rain all day today, but we’ll have off and on showers.

Clouds and fog tonight.

As a low approaches, we’ll have another round of clouds and afternoon and night showers. A similar forecast for Wednesday: clouds, early showers and mild temperatures.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with a break from the showers.

As another low moves in, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. Rain and showers linger into Saturday with showers ending Sunday.

