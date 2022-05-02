Financial Empowerment - Maintaining Your Credit

(WBNG) -- In the three-part Financial Empowerment series, we have covered credit myths and building credit. In this final installment, we focus on maintaining credit which will help all credit users regardless of age or demographic group.

We’ve enlisted Senior Director of Consumer Education at Experian, Rod Griffin to offer tips about establishing habits that maintain credit.

Tip # 1: Create a spending plan. “Everybody hates the “B” word: budget, but you need to have that. You need to know where your money is going. A budget isn’t punishment. It’s a tool that you can use to help you manage your money. You want to control the money, you don’t want it to control you!”

Tip # 2: Take on new and useful attitudes when it comes to credit. Although credit can offer financial leeway, Griffin advises that being boring and consistent as two approaches to avoiding the pitfalls of bad credit. “Think of credit as a financial tool. I always tell people be boring and consistent when it comes to credit. Lenders don’t like surprises. Boring and inconsistent are very sexy. That’s a good place to be from a lending perspective and credit perspective. So boring and dull are great!”

Tip # 3: Managing your credit starts with a two-letter word. “You can always say “no”! The most powerful word in credit is “no.” You have the authority to make that decision!”

For more credit resources, visit the Federal Trade Commissions Consumer Advice website.