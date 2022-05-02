Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: What to do after a car accident

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss what to do after a car accident.

“After the scene is secured and an ambulance is called if needed, and the police are called, take pictures if you can,” Personal Injury Attorney Schimmerling said. “You should take picture of the vehicles if there is visible damage and if you have visible injuries you should photograph them as well.”

Contact Shimmerling Injury Law here.

