Mercy House hosts Mother’s Day Tea fundraiser in honor of late president

By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mercy House of the Southern Tier held its first ever Mother’s Day Tea fundraiser Sunday, May 1.

Executive Director Linda Cerra said the fundraiser is a celebration of Mercy House’s late president and founding member.

“We’re not only here to celebrate Mother’s Day but also the legacy of Cheryl Monachino -- one of our founding board members and president of Mercy House, who passed away a few years ago,” said Cerra.

Monachino’s sister Chelle Minasian said she is grateful for the mothers, grandmothers, and daughters from the community that attended to show their support for the organization and her sister.

“It’s heartwarming. We’re so excited to be able continue the work she had done,” said Minasian. “She’s very low key so she probably wouldn’t love to be the center of attention, but the fact that we’re able to raise so much money for Mercy House is terrific. The committee is made up of our family and she would love that she brought us all together.”

The event featured raffle baskets, activities for children and a silent auction. All proceeds made from the auction and raffle will go towards Mercy House -- benefiting those battling terminal illness.

