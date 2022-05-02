Advertisement

Twin Tiers Honor Flights hosts veteran homecoming celebration

By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the community welcomed back and celebrated veterans from around the Southern Tier Sunday, May 1 after they returned home from a trip to Washington, D.C.

While on their trip the veterans visited their war memorials, which included the World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Lincoln and Air Force memorials.

Twin Tiers Honor Flight President Patty Vincent said many of the veterans didn’t receive a hero’s welcome home during their time of service -- so this is a way to honor and appreciate the veterans for their time served years ago.

“This was amazing. We loved that the motorcycle group met us at the border and escorted us in, that always means a lot to our guys,” said Vincent. “The crowd was amazing tonight. Our guys had no idea that was coming.”

Veterans who never received mail during their time of service were also gifted with mail from loved ones to show their appreciation.

The organization is planning a trip to honor veteran women this November. More information on how to sign up and get involved can be found here.

