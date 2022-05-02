Unsettled periods this week

Tonight: Any showers early, end. A sprinkle possible tonight with patchy fog. Low: 42-50

Tuesday: Partly sunny to cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers later in the day. High: 64-70

Forecast Discussion:

A trough of low pressure continues to slide east of the area this evening and steady rain along with it will end from west to east. Overnight remains cloudy with lows in the 40s. Some patchy fog or drizzle is possible.

Tuesday brings a lot of dry time, but later in the day the chance of rain showers increases to around 30%. Overnight the chance of rain is around 70%. Low pressure developing in Ohio crosses our area Wednesday and showers and rain remain in the forecast. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

By Friday some uncertainty creeps into the forecast. We’re keeping the chance of rain at around 20% but this could increase or decrease depending on how the surface weather map shapes up.

UNSETTLED LATE WEEK (WBNG)

UNCERTAINTY (WBNG)

Next weekend looks dry for now with highs in the low 60s.