Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Nicholas Donafrio, 42, of Vestal pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography Monday.

The DOJ said Donafrio’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2022. He is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge. He is also facing a term of supervised release of between five years to life. Donafrio will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, the DOJ said.

Donafrio admitted that in September 2016, an FBI undercover agent using peer-to-peer file-sharing software downloaded child pornography from his computer and in March 2017 he possessed more than 12,000 images and 57 video files depicting child pornography on a thumb drive.

Donofrio also admitted that he possessed another 1,500 images and 150 videos on eight other pieces of electronic media and that the child pornography he collected included prepubescent children and toddlers, the DOJ said.

The case was investigated by several agencies.

