Advertisement

Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing

The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death(WBNG 12 News)
By Alex Ladstatter
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It has been three years since 16 year old Amelia Wakefield was killed in a domestic violence incident.

“It’s probably the worst day of our lives today, but we’re finally passed everything and we can finally just focus on Amelia and everyone remembering her” said Wakefield’s Aunt, Rebecca Walling.

Although she is no longer physically present, Walling says her niece’s memory lives on within the Oxford Community.

“She left a legacy that life is short and you never really know, and to live each day the best you can”.

Tuesday, a candlelight remembrance was held in LaFayette Park at the center of Oxford

“It’s finally about Amelia, remembering her and her bright shiny personality, and how she made everyone feel so special and loved she brightened everyone” said Walling.

The Stadium Restaurant is assisting with a fundraiser of their own. According to Walling, it is part of a larger effort to bring a domestic violence shelter to the area.

“I placed to have resources where they can go and get help and say I’m abused, what can I do and get them back on their feet set them up with interviews just a place for them and if they have family have their children with them just a safe place” she said.

This shelter would be the only one in the county, something Walling says is crucial to those who seek those resources.

“Chenango County at this time does not have a domestic violence shelter, there is a very large need for one I spoke to a couple of the Broome county people that host their domestic violence shelter and they said they get tons of cases”.

To find out more information regarding how to donate or to participate in the #AW5K in October, you can visit Amelia’s Voice here.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead after 2 motorcycle crash on Interstate 88 in Town of Fenton
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

‘Foster Grandparents Program’ Celebrates their 50 year anniversary
Foster Grandparents Program
Foster Grandparents Program
Chenango Valley High School celebrates ‘Decision Day’
Chenango Valley High School celebrates ‘Decision Day’
Birdies for Cancer: Broome County Community Charities announces enhanced partnership for DICK’S Sporting Goods Opening