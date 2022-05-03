Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing

OXFORD, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It has been three years since 16 year old Amelia Wakefield was killed in a domestic violence incident.

“It’s probably the worst day of our lives today, but we’re finally passed everything and we can finally just focus on Amelia and everyone remembering her” said Wakefield’s Aunt, Rebecca Walling.

Although she is no longer physically present, Walling says her niece’s memory lives on within the Oxford Community.

“She left a legacy that life is short and you never really know, and to live each day the best you can”.

Tuesday, a candlelight remembrance was held in LaFayette Park at the center of Oxford

“It’s finally about Amelia, remembering her and her bright shiny personality, and how she made everyone feel so special and loved she brightened everyone” said Walling.

The Stadium Restaurant is assisting with a fundraiser of their own. According to Walling, it is part of a larger effort to bring a domestic violence shelter to the area.

“I placed to have resources where they can go and get help and say I’m abused, what can I do and get them back on their feet set them up with interviews just a place for them and if they have family have their children with them just a safe place” she said.

This shelter would be the only one in the county, something Walling says is crucial to those who seek those resources.

“Chenango County at this time does not have a domestic violence shelter, there is a very large need for one I spoke to a couple of the Broome county people that host their domestic violence shelter and they said they get tons of cases”.

To find out more information regarding how to donate or to participate in the #AW5K in October, you can visit Amelia’s Voice here.