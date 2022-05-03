Birdies for Cancer: Broome County Community Charities announces enhanced partnership for DICK’S Sporting Goods Opening

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County Community Charities announced an enhanced partnership, named Birdies for Cancer, with Security Mutual Life Tuesday.

The Birdies for Cancer program’s goal is to raise funds for UHS and Lourdes Hospital Foundations.

All proceeds donated will go to the hospitals along with a 10 percent match on every dollar raised, thanks to Security Mutual.

“We are so proud that we are once again able to utilize PGA TOUR Champions’ golf as a springboard to further create charitable dollars for our community.”, said BCCC Executive Director John Karedes in a press release.

A flat donation can be made or a pledge based on the number of birdies that occur during the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open; You can click here to donate.

Birdie pledges can be made through Aug. 18 at midnight, but flat donations will be accepted through the end of the tournament on Aug. 21.

A total of 804 birdies occurred during the 2021 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.