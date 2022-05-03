Advertisement

Birdies for Cancer: Broome County Community Charities announces enhanced partnership for DICK’S Sporting Goods Opening

By Nick Golluscio
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County Community Charities announced an enhanced partnership, named Birdies for Cancer, with Security Mutual Life Tuesday.

The Birdies for Cancer program’s goal is to raise funds for UHS and Lourdes Hospital Foundations.

All proceeds donated will go to the hospitals along with a 10 percent match on every dollar raised, thanks to Security Mutual.

“We are so proud that we are once again able to utilize PGA TOUR Champions’ golf as a springboard to further create charitable dollars for our community.”, said BCCC Executive Director John Karedes in a press release.

A flat donation can be made or a pledge based on the number of birdies that occur during the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open; You can click here to donate.

Birdie pledges can be made through Aug. 18 at midnight, but flat donations will be accepted through the end of the tournament on Aug. 21.

A total of 804 birdies occurred during the 2021 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead after 2 motorcycle crash on Interstate 88 in Town of Fenton
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee David Ortiz stands in the Museum's Plaque Gallery on Monday...
David Ortiz visits Baseball Hall of Fame for Orientation Tour
David Ortiz visits Baseball Hall of Fame for Orientation Tour
Norwich quarterback Cameron VanHouten (11) throws a touchdown pass during her team's loss on...
Top Five Plays of the Week (05-02-22)
Top Five Plays of the Week (05-02-22)