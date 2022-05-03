Chenango Valley High School celebrates ‘Decision Day’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley High School celebrated ‘College and Career Decision Day’ Tuesday.

Students dressed in apparel to represent their chosen post-high school path whether that be college, trade school, military or something different.

Seniors at the high school told 12 News they felt a sense of relief once they chose the road they wanted to walk on.

Although they said that going through high school during the pandemic created challenges.

“It was really scary when I had this plan and then covid hit and I didn’t know what was going to happen to this plan.” one student told 12 News.

In some cases, those challenges created unity and inspired that generation to use their voice for the future.

“I can get involved and I kinda want to get involved. I have that urge to get involved and make a difference,” another student told 12 News.

Students and Principle Jennifer Ostrander praised the school’s adaptability to provide a school experience close to normal.

“So although it wasn’t what we would consider traditional we were still able to have those extracurricular activities that we know engage the students and when they are engaged in extracurriculars they are engaged academically as well,” Ostrander said.

Staff members were also encouraged to dress today representing the path they chose.

The Chenango Valley Middle and High School will be celebrating college and career week for the rest of this week.