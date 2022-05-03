‘Cooking Skills For Well-being’ classes begin this month

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Get ready to bring out those aprons and sharpen those kitchen knives because the Cornell Cooperation Extension Broome Nutrition Program has a class for residents that will help improve your cooking.

Beginning Tuesday, and now every Tuesday this month at 4 p.m. “Cooking Skills For Well-being” classes will be held for residents.

Kathleen Cook, Nutrition Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension told 12 News “Cooking Skills For Well-being” will help improve the way people cook by teaching basic skills such as how to put a meal together, what components to put together, and how to plan your meals.

Cook said this class will not only teach new recipes but will also be helpful to people who are used to cooking for big families by teaching them how to cook in smaller portions.

She added knowing how to cook a meal at home not only fills you up more but also saves you money.

“So, I think if you go to a fast-food restaurant you might spend $5 to $10 on just one meal whereas this you can spend $5 to $10 and get for or five meals out of it,” said Cook.

Cook said learning new cooking skills will also help you eat healthier by simply planning what you eat.

“Making sure you get a variety of different proteins in or different colors of vegetables and fruits, what kind of grains are you eating you know so if you can look at that and plan it you will end up eating healthier over the long run,” said Cook

She said class sizes are limited, so it is important for residents must register.

If you would like to register for classes please call 607-772-8953 or email khc59@cornell.edu.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.