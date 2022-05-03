Enjoy the dry time!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 66 (64-70) Wind SE becoming 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Dry time dominates today, but as a low approaches, we’ll have another round of clouds with late afternoon showers. There will be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight.

Early showers Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Skies stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with a break from the showers.

As another low moves in, we’ll have clouds and rain Friday. Rain tapers to showers Saturday. With high pressure over Quebec, we’ll have mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday.

