First Friday trolley returns this week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton’s First Friday is this week and making its return will be the first Friday trolley tour.

According to the Broome County Arts Council, the trolly tour is free and highlights the local architecture and Binghamton sights.

It will leave from the Phelps Mansion Museum at 6 and 7 p.m and return at 6:45 and 7:45 p.m. Riders can use the trolley as transportation and get off at any stop.

Tour Guide Carol Hawley told 12 News the trolly highlights hot spots in Binghamton and brings them to the public attention.

“I, of course, believe it’s an important part of First Friday,” Hawley said. “ It kinda ties in a little bit of everything, the First Friday, the art galleries, the history and now the outdoor art that we have in Binghamton.”

Hawley told 12 News the trolly tours started in 2008 during the summer. In 2019 the trolly broke down and due to complications with COVID-19 and the tours didn’t start back up until now.

The trolley is sponsored by the city of Binghamton and operated by Broome County Transit with additional support provided by volunteers of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier.