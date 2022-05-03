Advertisement

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout

(Pixabay/MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department recovered multiple weapons and made two arrests following a report of shots fired on Mygatt and Meadows streets Tuesday afternoon.

Binghamton Police said officers determined a white SUV and silver SUV were exchanging gunfire. Police said 10 shell casings were recovered from the area. The white SUV was found in the driveway of 255 Oak st. afterward.

Police recovered the following after a search of the residence:

  • A stolen Glock 19 9 Millimeter loaded with 17 rounds
  • Empty 30 round Glock 19 Magazine
  • A stolen unloaded 45. Caliber “1911″ handgun
  • “polymer p80″ .40 caliber ghost gun loaded with 15 rounds
  • Remington 6.5 millimeter Creedmoor rifle
  • Ruger .22 caliber rifle
  • .22 caliber extended magazine loaded with 25 rounds
  • .22 caliber extended magazine loaded with 30 rounds
  • H&R 12 gauge shotgun loaded with 5 rounds
  • Empty Glock 27 magazine
  • Miscellaneous parts for ghost gun assembly
  • 2 boxes 12 gauge ammunition
  • 20 rounds 6.5 millimeter ammunition

Binghamton Police arrested 18-year-old Savon Turell and 38-year-old Nayquen McKoy of Binghamton in the investigation.

Police charged Turell and McKoy with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

Police noted there were no injuries in the shooting.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead after 2 motorcycle crash on Interstate 88 in Town of Fenton
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Birdies for Cancer: Broome County Community Charities announces enhanced partnership for DICK’S Sporting Goods Opening
Birdies for Cancer: Broome County Community Charities announces enhanced partnership
Birdies for Cancer: Broome County Community Charities announces enhanced partnership
Chenango Valley High School celebrates ‘Decision Day’
“Cooking Skills For Well-being”
“Cooking Skills For Well-being”