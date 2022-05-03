Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department recovered multiple weapons and made two arrests following a report of shots fired on Mygatt and Meadows streets Tuesday afternoon.

Binghamton Police said officers determined a white SUV and silver SUV were exchanging gunfire. Police said 10 shell casings were recovered from the area. The white SUV was found in the driveway of 255 Oak st. afterward.

Police recovered the following after a search of the residence:

A stolen Glock 19 9 Millimeter loaded with 17 rounds

Empty 30 round Glock 19 Magazine

A stolen unloaded 45. Caliber “1911″ handgun

“polymer p80″ .40 caliber ghost gun loaded with 15 rounds

Remington 6.5 millimeter Creedmoor rifle

Ruger .22 caliber rifle

.22 caliber extended magazine loaded with 25 rounds

.22 caliber extended magazine loaded with 30 rounds

H&R 12 gauge shotgun loaded with 5 rounds

Empty Glock 27 magazine

Miscellaneous parts for ghost gun assembly

2 boxes 12 gauge ammunition

20 rounds 6.5 millimeter ammunition

Binghamton Police arrested 18-year-old Savon Turell and 38-year-old Nayquen McKoy of Binghamton in the investigation.

Police charged Turell and McKoy with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

Police noted there were no injuries in the shooting.