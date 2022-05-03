Advertisement

Little Italy Endicott hosts pop-up restaurant fundraiser in celebration of restaurant week

By Ashley Soriano
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In celebration of Endicott’s restaurant week, Little Italy Endicott hosted a special pop up restaurant Monday, May 2 at Celebrations on the Avenue.

People from around the community gathered together for a three course meal featuring a variety of Italian food. Special performances were also held by Ralph Muro and acoustic guitar duo Nino Samiani and Mark Blackwell.

Little Italy’s Artistic Director Mary Grassi said she is grateful for everyone that attended the event in support of the organization.

“We do a lot of these different kinds of events to raise money for our not-for-profit, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Grassi. “We’ve got a museum opening soon around June 1.”

Proceeds made from the dinner fundraiser will go towards supporting Little Italy Endicott -- helping to preserve the cultural heritage of Endicott’s North side.

