Memorial flag raised for Southern Tier police week

By Nick Golluscio
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office hosted a flag-raising ceremony for the Southern Tier’s police week.

The event started with a silent procession of police vehicles emerging from the Binghamton area and arriving at the Sheriff’s Office.

In attendance were police units along with community members from across the southern tier.

A rose was laid for each of the officers who have fallen while serving their community; 38 roses for 38 officers.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder told 12 News the duty of law enforcement is to serve the public and these officers gave their lives to protect the community they love.

“I don’t have to tell anyone here that the number 38 is too many nor will I tell you that the number will never increase as much as we hope and pray that it is wont,” Harder said.

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association’s police week along with this flag-raising showcases that those who have fallen will never be forgotten.

