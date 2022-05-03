Mystery Dinner Theatre returns to Owego after 2-year hiatus

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Mystery Dinner Theatre is returning to the Owego United Methodist Church.

Mystery Dinner Theatre member Suzie Milligan said the Mystery Dinners began in 2000 and this show will be the first since 2019.

“We’re excited about coming back and doing these plays for the community,” Milligan said. “This is what we do this for, it’s for our community.”

Rev. James Stevens, who plays the role of Biff Yuppington, said this year’s production is “A Perilous Night at Pirate’s Perch.”

“We’re going to spend the night at Pirate’s Perch and it is a perilous night,” Stevens said. “Things will be discovered and other things will be hidden and there will be food for all.”

Stevens said rehearsals began in October.

“We started back in October and we were getting ready to do it our normal time in November but then we got shut down because of COVID but we picked back up this spring and picked up where we left off and it’s been an interesting journey, to say the least,” Stevens said.

Milligan, who plays the role of Raisa Sharp, said this show has a pirate theme.

“There are no actual pirates in there but it is the pirate theme and people are welcome to come dressed as pirates,” Milligan said.

A murder investigation has begun and you will have the opportunity to help solve the mystery. Milligan said audience members will be able to purchase clues for $1 and help solve the mystery.

Mystery Dinner Theatre presents “A Perilous Night at Pirate’s Perch” May 6 and 7 at 6 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Owego United Methodist Church at 261 Main St. in Owego.

Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.

For more information contact the church office at (607) 687-2417 or e-mail owegounitedmethodist@verizon.net