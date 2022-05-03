Rain and low pressure make a visit

Tonight: Scattered rain develops. An isolated thunderstorm/shower is possible. Rainfall: 0.05-0.33″ with up to 0.50″ possible in a few local locations. Low: 45-51

Wednesday: 60% chance of scattered showers. Long dry periods expected. An isolated rumble of thunder? If more sun develops, a few 70 degree readings could be found. High: 57-63

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Low: 39-44

Forecast Discussion:

An area of low pressure will slowly slide into the area overnight. Rain overspreads the area and becomes likely. There is a small chance of an isolated thundershower/storm. Rainfall will likely range from 0.05-0.33″ with up a half inch possible in a couple spots that see any steadier rain. Lows drop into the 40s to near 50.

SHOWERY AFTERNOON (WBNG)

The low slowly drifts through the area from west to east Wednesday. Scattered showers are likely, but it will not rain all day long. We expect some dry periods through the day. If any sunshine develops temperatures could easily reach 70. We’re keeping it cooler with clouds around. Highs range in the low to mid 60s. Quiet weather builds in later in the day and overnight.

NOT AN ALL DAY RAIN (WBNG)

By Friday some uncertainty creeps into the forecast. We’ve bumped the chance of rain up to 60% south and 30% near Binghamton and north. There is still some uncertainty in how the surface weather features play out, so there may be some additional tweaks. Highs are expected to stay in the 50s.

Some uncertainty has now crept into Saturday’s forecast, too. We’re putting a 30% chance of showers in. By Sunday, uncertainty disappears as high pressure builds in. Several sunny days follow int o early next week.