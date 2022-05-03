Advertisement

Rain and low pressure make a visit

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Scattered rain develops. An isolated thunderstorm/shower is possible. Rainfall: 0.05-0.33″ with up to 0.50″ possible in a few local locations. Low: 45-51

Wednesday: 60% chance of scattered showers. Long dry periods expected. An isolated rumble of thunder? If more sun develops, a few 70 degree readings could be found. High: 57-63

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Low: 39-44

Forecast Discussion:

An area of low pressure will slowly slide into the area overnight. Rain overspreads the area and becomes likely. There is a small chance of an isolated thundershower/storm. Rainfall will likely range from 0.05-0.33″ with up a half inch possible in a couple spots that see any steadier rain. Lows drop into the 40s to near 50.

SHOWERY AFTERNOON
SHOWERY AFTERNOON(WBNG)

The low slowly drifts through the area from west to east Wednesday. Scattered showers are likely, but it will not rain all day long. We expect some dry periods through the day. If any sunshine develops temperatures could easily reach 70. We’re keeping it cooler with clouds around. Highs range in the low to mid 60s. Quiet weather builds in later in the day and overnight.

NOT AN ALL DAY RAIN
NOT AN ALL DAY RAIN(WBNG)

By Friday some uncertainty creeps into the forecast. We’ve bumped the chance of rain up to 60% south and 30% near Binghamton and north. There is still some uncertainty in how the surface weather features play out, so there may be some additional tweaks. Highs are expected to stay in the 50s.

Some uncertainty has now crept into Saturday’s forecast, too. We’re putting a 30% chance of showers in. By Sunday, uncertainty disappears as high pressure builds in. Several sunny days follow int o early next week.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead after 2 motorcycle crash on Interstate 88 in Town of Fenton
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

wbng
Enjoy the dry time!
UNSETTLED LATE WEEK
Unsettled periods this week
wbng
Finally, some seasonable weather!
Expect damp conditions tonight.
Few showers heading into Monday