Representative Delgado appointed to replace Benjamin as New York Lt. Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Representative Antonio Delgado to serve as New York’s Lieutenant Governor.

Delgado replaces former Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin, who resigned from his position on April 12 after he was arrested in a federal corruption investigation. Benjamin was appointed Lt. Governor in September 2021.

Currently, Delgado represents the state’s 19th Congressional District.

“New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who’s working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families,” Delgado said in a news release. “Upstate, downstate, doesn’t matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done.”

Hochul noted that Delgado had 18 bills signed into law by President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden and passed reforms including the Strengthening Financial Aid for Students Act, the Improving Benefits for Underserved Veterans Act, Direct Support for Communities Act and the Small Business Relief Accessibility Act.

“With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history and make a difference,” Hochul said.

I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 3, 2022

Delgado is an Upstate New York native.

The Associated Press reported that Benajmin is accused of being involved in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization developer-controlled.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty.