Southern Tier Tuesdays: North Rome Christian School awarded $2,000 grant

ROME, Pa. (WBNG) -- North Rome Christian School is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

North Rome Christian School is a nonprofit K-12 school that gives families a different option from public schooling. Public Relations Coordinator Karen Holdren said within the school’s academic curriculum students participate in service projects.

“The little ones go to nursing homes and sing for the elderly, a little bit older children get to do projects in the area like picking up sticks or painting anything that someone in the community may need help with,” Holdren said. “We love to be able to help everyone.”

Holdren said the older students attend a mission trip.

“Last year’s graduating class went to Sandy Cove and they helped get a camp ready,” Holdren said. “The seniors helped spread mulch, washed bed sheets and got things ready for the camp.”

Holdren said the North Rome Christian School has occupied space in the North Rome Wesleyan Church for 39 years.

“We are super excited recently we are in the process of purchasing our own school,” Holdren said. “Lord willing we will be moving on the other side of the hill into the little Town of Ulster.”

Holdren said there are 105 students enrolled this school year and that number will increase for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Two years ago we had eight students in Kindergarten this year we have over 20,” Holdren said. “It’s already the same thing for next school year we have another 20 children already enrolled and it’s the same thing for our Middle School and our High School.”

Holdren said this grant money will provide the opportunity to expand to a new facility and help serve a new community.

“This $2,000 grant will definitely give us a big boost and with us most likely moving into the little Town of Ulster there’s different businesses, there’s a library, there’s a rec center so we’re hoping to be able to reach out to those businesses,” Holdren said.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.