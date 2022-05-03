Storm Recovery Office announces completion of $3M emergency preparedness project in Tioga County

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery announced the completion of a $3 million infrastructure project to improve emergency response and protect Owego residents.

The project relocated and reconstructed a municipal facility that provided services to an area outside of the floodplain. The new building will allow for uninterrupted municipal services during emergencies and other events, the recovery office said.

The storm recovery noted that Owego was flooded severely by hurricanes Irene and Lee. Homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged in those floods that lasted for three days.

“Keeping our residents safe and secure from weather events remains an essential responsibility for local and state government alike, and the Fuller Hollow Creek project helps both do that job,” said State Senator Fred Akshar in a news release.

Tioga County Legislative Chair and New York State Association of Counties President Martha Sauerbrey echoed Akshar.

This project will improve our community’s emergency preparedness and resiliency by ensuring essential municipal services and first responders can operate safely. Thank you to the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery and Village of Owego for working to move this project forward,” Sauerbrey said.

Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta also thanked the recovery office for the project.