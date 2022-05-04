Binghamton to invest $1M into public safety following slew of gun violence in city

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced a $1 million investment into public safety programs to reduce gun violence in the city Wednesday.

Mayor Kraham’s announcement comes after several announcements from the Binghamton Police Department that said it is investigating multiple shootings in the city. This includes the shooting and killing of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer, a shootout between two SUVs on Mygatt and Meadows street, and a shooting on Tremont Avenue that left one person hurt.

There have been 18 confirmed reports of shots fired in Binghamton in 2022, the mayor’s office said. That’s up from 10 confirmed reports of shots fired over the same time period in 2021.

In 2022, six victims have been shot in the city, including the fatal shooting of Spencer. Over the same time period in 2021, three victims were shot.

Kraham said in a Tuesday morning news conference, which included Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski and State Senator Fred Akshar, that Binghamton is no different than other cities across the country, which are also witnessing an increase in gun violence.

“Residents deserve to live in safe neighborhoods,” Kraham said. “It’s my top priority as mayor. A small number of criminals are illegally accessing guns and using them in violent crimes that put innocent lives in danger. We simply cannot allow it to continue.”

The investment will support staffing, technology and other evidence-based investigation, prevention and enforcement efforts through the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center at Binghamton City Hall.

The funding areas include:

Community Policing and Street Outreach — Additional resources for the Binghamton Police Department’s Community Response Team (CRT) to fund more neighborhood foot and bicycle patrols, outreach efforts to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and residents, and other community policing efforts.

Data-Driven Hot-Spots Policing — Additional patrols and technology to focus on high-crime areas, as identified by the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center.

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) — Increased support for CPTED, the multi-departmental initiative focusing the City’s enforcement arms to address the physical environments where criminal activity takes place.

Gun Buyback Programs — Funding to host gun buyback events throughout the City with community partners and stakeholders, including local churches, community centers and nonprofits.

Violence Intervention — Expanding efforts to deter crime and prevent violence through proactive engagement of law enforcement and social service resources in neighborhoods with high rates of gun crime.

Expanded Neighborhood Watch Partnerships — Funding for neighborhood watch groups and small businesses to address crime concerns and support community safety events like National Night Out.

Weapons that were recovered from a residence at Oak Street following a shootout between two SUVs on May 3. (WBNG 12 News)

State Senator Akshar supported Kraham’s approach to mitigating gun violence in the city.

“Violent crime stems from a number of factors and to tackle each head-on, our residents, our law enforcement, our mental health specialists and our other community partners must all be working together,” said Akshar. “We all have a stake in building a safer Binghamton.”

Kraham’s office noted that Binghamton Police have recovered 28 firearms in the city this year.

The investment is through the American Recovery Plan Act funding and will be presented at the May 16 Binghamton City Council work session.