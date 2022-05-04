Binghamton man gets 25 years behind bars for killing man with hammer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Austin M. Whitney of Binghamton was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said Whitney admitted to killing Anthony Cebula by striking him multiple times in the head with a hammer following a dispute at 1 Chelsea Sq. in Binghamton on Jan. 4, 2021.

“The community needs to be protected from individuals like Whitney,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “We are pleased that the court agreed with our recommendation that the maximum sentence under New York law of 25 years to life was warranted.”

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.