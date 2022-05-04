Advertisement

Binghamton man gets 25 years behind bars for killing man with hammer

(KTTC)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Austin M. Whitney of Binghamton was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said Whitney admitted to killing Anthony Cebula by striking him multiple times in the head with a hammer following a dispute at 1 Chelsea Sq. in Binghamton on Jan. 4, 2021.

“The community needs to be protected from individuals like Whitney,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “We are pleased that the court agreed with our recommendation that the maximum sentence under New York law of 25 years to life was warranted.”

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

Kraham announces $1M investment toward public safety, mitigating gun violence
Kraham announces $1M investment toward public safety, mitigating gun violence
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads
Binghamton to invest $1M into public safety following slew of gun violence in city
The interior of Lone Maple Farm's market in Binghamton, NY.
Lone Maple Farm celebrates 49 years of business, reflects on the progress made