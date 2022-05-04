‘Foster Grandparents Program’ Celebrates their 50 year anniversary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As we celebrate National Foster Care Month the “Foster Grandparents Program” is celebrating their 50th anniversary. the program started in 1972 where residents 55 and older would serve as role models, mentors, and friends to children in their classrooms.

Vincent Fox, Director for “Foster Grandparents Program” said throughout the years they’ve notice students show improvement with their skills.

“Based on past years we’ve found that 90% of the kids we help show some measurable improvement they advance in reading levels, or their social emotional skills have improved in some fashion or perhaps they are just more engaged in the classroom by the end of the year” said Vincent Fox.

‘Foster Grandparents’ also noticed improvement within themselves as well.

“We also ask the ‘Foster Grandparents’ themselves how do they feel about the program and higher than 90% of them say its improved their quality of life. Their more active, they feel good about themselves and its really been helpful for everybody”

He said, they serve at multiple Elementary schools, Heads Start Programs, Early Childhood Development, and Daycare Centers.

He said he urges all residents who are interested in participating for the next school year to do so now.

For more information on this program please call 607-778-2098.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.