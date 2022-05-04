Inmate arrested for assaulting another inmate at Delaware Co. Correction Facility

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested an inmate at the county correctional facility on May 3 following an investigation into an assault.

The sheriff’s office said its Criminal Investigation Division received a report on April 28 that an assault occurred at the correction facility between two inmates. An investigation revealed that Martin W. Planty Jr. of Walton, N.Y. assaulted another inmate by punching them.

That inmate sustained contusions to the face and chest as a result, the sheriff’s office said.

Planty was arrested on May 3 and charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

He was arraigned at the Town of Delhi Couty and released on his own recognizance on the current charge, to remain at the Delaware County Correction Facility on the unrelated charges he was originally incarcerated for, the sheriff’s office noted.