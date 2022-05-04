Advertisement

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads

(MGN / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York’s attorney general is announcing that the company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James began investigating Intuit after the news organization ProPublica reported in 2019 that the company was charging low-income customers for tax services that they should have received for free.

Most Read

Guns recovered, arrests made following Binghamton shootout
The headstone of Amelia Wakefield on the 3rd Anniversary of her death
Amelia Wakefield Remembered 3 Years After Passing
Binghamton Police arrest suspect in Tremont Avenue shooting
Vestal man pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Poster at vigil for Aliza Spencer Sunday night in Binghamton
Aliza Spencer Laid to Rest; Community Still Searching for Answers

Latest News

Kraham announces $1M investment toward public safety, mitigating gun violence
Kraham announces $1M investment toward public safety, mitigating gun violence
Binghamton man gets 25 years behind bars for killing man with hammer
Binghamton to invest $1M into public safety following slew of gun violence in city
The interior of Lone Maple Farm's market in Binghamton, NY.
Lone Maple Farm celebrates 49 years of business, reflects on the progress made