New York colleges can no longer withhold student transcripts due to unpaid debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- SUNY and CUNY students will no longer have their transcripts held back from them as a punishment for debts that have not yet been paid.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that stops colleges from withholding transcripts because of unpaid debts or charging individuals who owe debts a higher fee to obtain their transcript.

The legislation will ensure that students will be able to access their transcripts when necessary so that they can find a job or continue their education, Hochul’s office said.

The tactic of withholding student transcripts or overcharging for their release has been used by some colleges in the state to leverage the collection of outstanding debts, however, one is not related to the other, Hochul’s office noted.

Hochul called the practice a punitive measure.

“To hold transcripts hostage until outstanding debts are paid is an unfair, predatory practice that prevents our students from reaching their full potential,” Hochul said in a news release.

In January 2022, the SUNY and CUNY boards voted to end the measure.