Quiet Thursday weather but some wet weather returns for start of weekend

Tonight: Patchy drizzle with some clearing developing late. Areas of fog possible. Low: 39-44

Thursday: Sun and clouds turning cloudy. High: 60-65

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Low: 41-46

Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure is moving through the area this evening. Cloudy skies are expected overnight with patchy areas of drizzle and maybe some fog developing. Overnight lows will range from 39 to 45. Thursday looks quite nice with a sun and cloud mixture. Highs will range in the low to mid 60s.

PLEASANT AFTERNOON! (WBNG)

Cloudy skies are expected Friday with a 60% chance of rain. There may be a large temperature gradient from south to north across the area, and it could possibly be warmer north of Binghamton than south of Binghamton. High temperatures will range in the low 50s to low 60s from south to north.

Saturday remains unsettled. The chance of rain continues to be around 60%. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in the rain chances for Saturday. A precipitation-chance range of 30% north to near 90% south looks likely given ensemble analysis. With expected cloudy skies, highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain could be steady, especially near and south of Binghamton. We do not anticipate any problems from rainfall. With so much uncertainty still in the forecast, there may be adjustments in the precipitation chances for Saturday. Please continue to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

STEADY RAIN SATURDAY? (WBNG)

High pressure builds into the area for Mother’s Day. We expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Good news is that high pressure continues to dominate our weather early to mid next week and highs will climb from around 70 Monday into the mid 70s to even upper 70s by mid to late next week.